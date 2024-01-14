Exchange Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,000. Monster Beverage accounts for about 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

