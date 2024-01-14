Choate Investment Advisors Buys 371 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $225.50 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $228.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

