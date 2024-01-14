Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.7% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after buying an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 135,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. 1,923,303 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

