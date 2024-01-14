Leisure Capital Management Has $644,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 8,021,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,131. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
