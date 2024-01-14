First Interstate Bank Has $2.36 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

QCOM traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

