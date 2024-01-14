Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. 37,907,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,984,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

