First Interstate Bank Has $5.32 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,126,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.13. 1,329,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,726. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $139.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.