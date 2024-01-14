Sierra Capital LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,102,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,751,108. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Plug Power from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

