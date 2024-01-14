Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.24. 6,519,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,128. The stock has a market cap of $525.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

