Sierra Capital LLC Sells 3,384 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after purchasing an additional 725,272 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,246,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,155,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,103,902. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.