Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,765 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,215,000. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. 72,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $779.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

