Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth $479,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PPL by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in PPL by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

