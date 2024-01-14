SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

