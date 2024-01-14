Sharkey Howes & Javer Invests $213,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.54.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $198.02. 244,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

