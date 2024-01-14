Sharkey Howes & Javer Invests $228,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 376,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,782. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

