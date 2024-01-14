Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases New Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $472,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,993 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.