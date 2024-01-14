Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $57,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

VLO opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

