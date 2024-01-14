Private Management Group Inc. Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,853 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,726 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.42. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

