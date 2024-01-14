Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $713.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.63. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

