iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.