Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

