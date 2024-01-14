Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,829 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $134.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.