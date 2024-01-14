Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $481.68 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $327.64 and a 1 year high of $487.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

