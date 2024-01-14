Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average of $256.17. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

