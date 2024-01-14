Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.33. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

