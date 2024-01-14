Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,726 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 123,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 89,149 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,420,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 217,157 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

