Northwestern University Invests $13.79 Million in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Northwestern University bought a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,090,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,000. Crescent Energy accounts for about 10.7% of Northwestern University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwestern University owned about 0.65% of Crescent Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE CRGY opened at $11.87 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRGY

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.