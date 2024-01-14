Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

SBUX opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.