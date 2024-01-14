Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,738 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

