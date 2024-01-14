Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSCQ stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.