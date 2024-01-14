TrueFi (TRU) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.54 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $55.88 million and $2.54 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,953,989 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

