PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Position Boosted by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,538,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $19,215,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

