Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FOF opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

