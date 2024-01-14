Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,710 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Guidewire Software worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,802,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,584,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after buying an additional 459,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $188,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,258. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.