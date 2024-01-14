GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.13 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
