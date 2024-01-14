GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.13 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

