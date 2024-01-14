Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RFI opened at $12.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

