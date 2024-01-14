Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $375,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.84.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,900 shares of company stock worth $9,457,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.