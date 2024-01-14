View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW) Short Interest Up 43.5% in December

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VIEWW opened at $0.00 on Friday. View has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

