Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 656,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $251,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.