vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

