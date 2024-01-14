vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Update

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ VTVT opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $42.00.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
