vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Update

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

