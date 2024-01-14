Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Rises By 19.3%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 23.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Volcon Price Performance
Shares of Volcon stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Volcon has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $706,552.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.
About Volcon
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
