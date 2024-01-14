Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Rises By 19.3%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 23.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Volcon Price Performance

Shares of Volcon stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Volcon has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $706,552.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Volcon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Further Reading

