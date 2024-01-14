Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 33,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Vasta Platform stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.