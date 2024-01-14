Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $86.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.