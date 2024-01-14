General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 14,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $254.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

