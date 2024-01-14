Choate Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,092 shares of company stock worth $18,692,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.31. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

