Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $227.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

