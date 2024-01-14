Choate Investment Advisors Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $325.24 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.54 and a twelve month high of $330.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.73. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

