Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,227 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.73% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $30.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

