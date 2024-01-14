Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $495.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $500.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

