Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

